Car erupts into flames in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Smoke could be seen for miles down Route 24 after a car became fully engulfed in flames just off the highway Friday afternoon.

The car appeared to have crashed into a telephone pole off Anthony Road before it burst into flames.

As of 7 p.m., the Power Outage Database shows more than 750 residents in the immediate area of the crash are without power.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the car to crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.