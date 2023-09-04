TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An SUV ended up on its roof Sunday afternoon in a crash involving three other cars in Tiverton.

Crews said responded to Route 24 South near Route 81 at the Massachusetts state line just before 1 p.m.

Police said the SUV was trying to merge toward the “official use only” turnaround when it was struck by another vehicle, and two more cars were hit.

Only minor injuries were reported, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. No word on whether any charges will be filed.