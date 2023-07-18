BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car fire in Bristol Monday evening.

Crews responded to Tire MD on Metacom Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found a parked car engulfed in flames.

Tire MD Owner Steve Martins wrote on Facebook saying the car that caught fire was dropped off earlier in the evening for a battery light to be checked.

“Thank you Bristol Fire Department for saving my building,” Martins wrote. “And thank God this didn’t happen in my customer’s garage.”

No word on what caused the fire.