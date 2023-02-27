BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Mother Nature just can’t seem to make up its mind.

That’s why ACE Hardware in Barrington not only has snow plows, salt and shovels in stock, it also has plenty of pallets of mulch and soil.

Luke Morency, a manager at the store, tells 12 News the shipments of mulch and soil began arriving last week.

“We tried to get ready for spring … and now there’s a storm coming,” he said.

Morency explained that the store hasn’t sold many winter products due to the lack of snow.

“We started off kind of strong in November. We sold a few snow blowers and people were in anticipation,” Morency said. “After December came around and we didn’t get much snow through January, it kind of slowed down.”

But that will all change overnight into Tuesday, when accumulating snowfall is expected to hit Southern New England.

“More people have been coming in for shovels and salt, stuff like that,” he said.

Businesses aren’t the only ones looking forward to the snowfall.

Barrington resident Ed Znosko stopped by ACE Hardware to buy a new sled for his granddaughter.

Znosko tells 12 News this is her first snowstorm, and he wants to make sure it’s memorable.

“I figured this would be a good way for her to get to know [the snow],” he explained with a smile.