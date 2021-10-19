Business owners charged with wage theft stemming from construction of Barrington Middle School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of a Massachusetts-based asbestos remediation company are facing charges connected to work completed during the construction of Barrington Middle School.

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thomas McCoog, 64, and Amy Franklin, 57, are accused of failing to pay five of their former employees at least $12,000 in overtime wages.

McCoog and Franklin own Franklin Analytical Services in Marion, which was hired in 2019 to perform asbestos remediation work throughout the construction of the new school building. Neronha said.

The construction took place between June and September of that year. Prosecutors claim McCoog and Franklin knowingly did not pay their employees overtime for the work they completed on weekends. They’re also accused of filing a falsely certified payroll document with the town.

Both McCoog and Franklin are charged with five counts of failure to pay overtime on a prevailing wage job, along with one count each of conspiracy to failure to pay overtime wages, conspiracy to file false certified payroll, and filing a false certified payroll document, all of which are misdemeanors.

Neronha said McCoog and Franklin paid restitution to several of their former employees throughout the investigation into the claims.

They were arraigned Tuesday and are due back in court for a pretrial conference in November.