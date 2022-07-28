BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A large swath of land at the Osamequin Nature Preserve in Barrington went up in flames Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the popular hiking spot off Wampanoag Trail after receiving several reports of flames and smoke pouring from an open field.

Here’s a look at the damage from the brush fire. Barrington, East Providence and Warren fire companies are still on scene putting out hotspots. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/EyVObX6Iyo — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 28, 2022

It took crews roughly an hour to knock the flames down, though firefighters are continuing to battle persistent hot spots.

The Barrington Fire Department tells 12 News approximately four acres of land has been burned.

The brush fire comes as the region experiences severe drought conditions.