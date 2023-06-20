BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — America’s Oldest Continuous Fourth of July Celebration is underway in Bristol.

The Concert Series starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the 88th Army Band. There will be concerts every night at Independence Park through July 2.

The Rockwell Amusements Carnival on the Town Common opens on Friday and runs through Tuesday, July 4.

Patriotic Exercises take place on July 4 at 8:30 a.m. before the famous two-and-a-half mile-long parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.

Below is the full concert series lineup:

Tuesday, June 20

7 p.m. – 88th Army Band

Wednesday, June 21

6:30 p.m. – East Bay Wind Ensemble

7:45 p.m. – Sentimental Fools

Thursday, June 22

6:30 p.m. – Keats and Company

7:45 p.m. – Colby James and the Ramblers

Friday, June 23

6:00 p.m. – Mt Hope High School Singers

7:00 p.m. – 7 Day Weekend

Saturday, June 24

6:30 p.m. – Kate & the Mongrels

7:45 p.m. – Loose Screws

Sunday, June 25

7:00 p.m. – Changes in Latitude

Monday, June 26

6:30 p.m. – Gerry Grimo East Bay Jazz

7:45 p.m. – Eric Bloom Band

Tuesday, June 27

6:30 p.m. – Patterson Smith Trio

7:45 p.m. – Merchants of Cool

Wednesday, June 28

6:30 p.m. – Alex Jackson

7:45 p.m. – Bullet Proof

Thursday, June 29

6:30 p.m. – Rusty

7:45 p.m. – DMB Project

Friday, June 30

6:30 p.m. – Jon Tyler

7:45 p.m. – Downcity Band

Saturday, July 1

7:00 p.m. – Back In The Day

Sunday, July 2

6:30 p.m. – Liz Spencer Group

7:45 p.m. – David Clark’s “All About Joel”