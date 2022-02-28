BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A Bristol woman was arraigned in federal court on Monday after being charged with fraud and identity theft.

Prosecutors said Sonia Pimentel, 43, was indicted on several charges including bank fraud, theft of public funds, and aggravated identity theft.

Pimentel reportedly collected more than $40,000 in Social Security Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for a child who was not in her care, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Court documents allege Pimentel fraudulently collected monthly SSI payments from December 2011 through October 2016.

Prosecutors said Pimentel falsely represented herself as a custodial parent for a child that did not live with her and falsely represented that she used payments to care and support the child.

In addition, prosecutors said Pimentel opened a bank account in the child’s name and further directed payments to the account before withdrawing a total of $42,346.73 for personal use.

Pimentel is alleged to have also fraudulently used the name, date of birth, Social Security number and bank account number of the child to file applications for SSI benefits, according to Cunha.

Pimentel pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Monday and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.