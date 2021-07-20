Bristol Warren superintendent resigns following first-day-of-school debacle

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The day after issuing a directive ensuring the Bristol Warren Regional School District will not start next year on a Jewish holiday, Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Brice has decided to step down.

In a letter sent to the community Tuesday, Brice said while the decision was not made lightly, it is in the best interest of his family that he resign.

“My career has always been a priority, but the pandemic and the loss of my mother has shown me how precious life is and I can no longer accept not seeing and being with my family as much as possible,” he wrote.

Brice’s announcement comes one day after he ordered the Bristol Warren Regional School Committee to adjust next year’s academic calendar so that the first day of school does not fall on the first day of Rosh Hashanah.

For the past couple of months, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island has been at odds with the school committee over starting the school year on one of their holiest holidays. The nonprofit initially asked the district to consider changing the start date, but the committee denied their request.

Committee Chairwoman Marjorie McBride has said she will not dispute Brice’s directive and the calendar will be adjusted.

Brice said it was an honor to serve as the district’s superintendent for the past two years.

“I wish the entire BWRSD community success in the future,” he added.