Bristol Warren selects new interim superintendent after predecessor’s abrupt resignation

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol Warren Regional School District has appointed yet another interim superintendent following the sudden resignation of Bob Hicks last week.

Majorie McBridge, chairperson of the Bristol Warren Regional School Committee, tells 12 News Dr. Ed Mara will take over for Hicks.

Hicks had only been in the position for about six weeks before stepping down last Wednesday.

Mara will lead the district until a permanent replacement for Jonathan Brice, who resigned back in July, is selected.

