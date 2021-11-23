Bristol Warren selects its 5th superintendent in 2 years

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol Warren Regional School District has once again appointed a new superintendent.

Ana Riley, the R.I. Department of Education’s deputy commissioner for instructional programs, has been chosen to lead the school district following the sudden resignation of Interim Superintendent Robert Hicks.

Mrs. McBride announces new #bwrsd superintendent, @riley_ana . She is approved by a unanimous vote. On behalf of the @bweari, we look forward to working with the new superintendent. — BristolWarren Tchrs (@bweari) November 23, 2021

Hicks stepped down back in September, six weeks after taking over for former Superintendent Jonathan Brice.

Immediately after Hick’s resignation, Assistant Superintendent Diane Sanna briefly filled the role as acting superintendent before Dr. Ed Mara was chosen as the interim successor.

Prior to taking a position with the R.I. Department of Education, Riley served as the superintendent of Portsmouth Public Schools from 2014-2020.

In an email to R.I. Department of Education employees, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said Riley was unanimously selected by the Bristol Warren School Committee.

“During a time of need for great school leaders, it is good to know that this district will be in good hands,” Infante-Green wrote.

“Ana helped lead our state education system through the pandemic, playing an essential role in our shift to distance learning and then our transition to full in-person learning this year,” she continued. “I know that Ana will continue her outstanding service with the success and well-being of our kids in mind.”

Riley’s last day with the R.I. Department of Education is Dec. 10.