Bristol Warren interim superintendent abruptly resigns

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — For the fifth time in two years, the Bristol Warren Regional School District is searching for a new superintendent.

The district relayed interim Superintendent Bob Hicks’ resignation in a letter sent to the community Wednesday. The letter did not explain why Hicks decided to step down.

“The School Committee is actively working to appoint another interim superintendent,” the letter reads.

Hicks had only been in the position for about six weeks after taking over for Jonathan Brice, who resigned back in July.

The letter explained that Assistant Superintendent Diane Sanna will serve as the acting superintendent until another interim superintendent is appointed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/10/2021: Dr. James Fanale

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community