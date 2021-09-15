Bristol Warren interim superintendent abruptly resigns

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — For the fifth time in two years, the Bristol Warren Regional School District is searching for a new superintendent.

The district relayed interim Superintendent Bob Hicks’ resignation in a letter sent to the community Wednesday. The letter did not explain why Hicks decided to step down.

“The School Committee is actively working to appoint another interim superintendent,” the letter reads.

Hicks had only been in the position for about six weeks after taking over for Jonathan Brice, who resigned back in July.

The letter explained that Assistant Superintendent Diane Sanna will serve as the acting superintendent until another interim superintendent is appointed.