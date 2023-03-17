BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third consecutive year, Bristol has been named the safest city in Rhode Island, according to Safewise.

The annual Safest Cities report found that Bristol’s violent crime rate is 0.5 incidents per 1,000 residents and its property crime rate is 2.6 per 1,000.

South Kingstown and North Kingstown were second and third on the list, respectively. North Kingstown jumped up four spots this year.

East Providence entered the list at number nine and is the only new city to crack the top 10 this year.

“I want to personally thank the sworn and civilian support staff who have supported my community-based programs, leadership and vision for the Bristol Police Department for the past three years,” Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch said. “I remain humbled to be your chief and appreciate and value your delivery of service, support, passion and empathy for others.”

The top 10 list for 2023 is as follows:

Bristol South Kingstown North Kingstown Cumberland Smithfield Westerly North Providence Coventry East Providence Warwick