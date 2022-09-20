BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Home to Roger Williams University, Bristol, has been named the safest college town in the country this year, according to a Safewise report.

The company based its rankings on rates of violent and property crime. Bristol had 0.23 violent crimes per 1,000 and 3.17 property crimes per 1,000.

A few other New England towns made it high on the list, including Durham, NH, at #2, and Milton, MA, at #5. Wellesley, North Andover, and Amherst, MA, also made the top 10.

The report also ranked the most dangerous college towns. Monroe, Louisiana, was #1, followed by Alexandria, LA, Memphis, TN, Springfield, MO, and Florence, SC.

To be in the running, cities and towns needed to exceed a population of 15,000 residents and be home to an accredited college that offers four-year degrees.

To gather data, the company accessed Roger Williams University’s 2021 Annual Security & Fire Safety Report and Crime Statistics from The University of Louisiana Monroe.