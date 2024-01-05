PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The last day to use the Bristol to Providence ferry is quickly approaching.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Friday, Jan. 19, will be the last day of service due to low ridership.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. says that this service is costing around $50,000 every day, while only supporting 300-400 passengers — an average of $145.84 per passenger.

“We implemented the ferries as part of a multi-modal solution to the Washington Bridge event. At the time of the closure, we needed to swiftly pursue all solutions to alleviate traffic and we did just that,” Alviti said.

“Now that the bypass lanes are open and conditions have improved, it is appropriate to phase out the ferry service,” he continued.

The ferry will continue to run seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

