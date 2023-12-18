PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Commuters looking for an alternative way to get to and from Providence will soon be able to take a short ferry ride.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin offering a free ferry service between Bristol and Providence on Wednesday.

The temporary ferry service was established in an effort to ease traffic congestion on I-195 following the sudden closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

“We wanted to offer as many modes of transportation as we could to people who have been affected by the closure of one side of the Washington Bridge,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti explained.

There will be three ferries picking up and dropping off passengers every half hour between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Commuters can board the ferry at the Bristol Harbor Marina off of Thames Street. The nearby Bristol Maritime Center will be open for waiting passengers.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will provide complimentary shuttle service between the Bristol Harbor Marina and Colt State Park, which is where riders can park their cars prior to boarding the ferry.

The ferry will dock at the terminal off of India Street, where riders can hop on a shuttle to the Providence Train Station or Kennedy Plaza. There will also be free parking at the ferry terminal for those traveling from Providence to Bristol.

“Public transportation serves as a crucial component in alleviating traffic congestion,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said. “We understand the challenges commuters face, and as such we are … ensuring a convenient and reliable connection between the East Bay and Providence.”

The free ferry service will run through March 29, 2024.