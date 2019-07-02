Bristol prepares for historic Fourth of July parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a Rhode Island tradition that spans 234 years.

(Courtesy of the Bristol Police Department)

The annual Fourth of July parade in Bristol is set to step off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and the town is making its final preparations for the influx of people ready to celebrate America’s independence.

The Bristol Police Department is alerting residents and parade-goers of parking restrictions along the parade route, which begins on the corner of Chestnut and Hope Streets and ends on High Street.

The parade route will close to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Chestnut Street, Naomi Street and Sherry Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for parade participants.

The Bristol Fourth of July Committee is reminding parade-goers that blankets and chairs can’t be set up along the parade route before 5 a.m. the day of. Anything set up prior to 5 a.m. will be removed.

Below is a list of items that are prohibited along the parade route:

Alcoholic beverages

Fireworks, silly string, “poppers,” streamers, water guns and other projectiles

Bicycles, skateboards and in-line skates

The committee said parking is “anywhere you can find it,” but they ask anyone parking along residential streets to avoid blocking driveways.

Those who do not want to deal with traffic and finding parking can travel by ferry to the State Street Pier – which is within walking distance of the parade route.

The ferry departs from the India Street terminal at 9 a.m. and arrives in Bristol at 9:45 a.m. Tickets cost $22 round-trip for one adult and $11 for children and seniors.