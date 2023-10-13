BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials continue to investigate a police-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night in Bristol.

Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch said two college girls were enjoying a night out at Colt State Park when they were approached by a naked man who was making hand gestures that made them uncomfortable.

The girls decided to leave, but the suspect, identified only as a 39-year-old Rehoboth man, decided to follow and chase them while flashing his high beams.

Lynch said the girls called one of their friends who said it was best if they went to the police department.

When they pulled into the police station’s parking lot, Lynch said the man rammed into their vehicle multiple times.

The girls got out of the vehicle and screamed for help, which caught the attention of an officer’s spouse, who was also in the parking lot.

The spouse immediately called the desk sergeant who came out and tried to get the suspect to stop.

Lynch said the suspect came at the sergeant with his vehicle and then struck the girls’ vehicle again. That’s when the sergeant fired two shots into the suspect’s vehicle, striking the man.

The girls drove to PD for help & suspect followed them into the parking lot, ramming his car into the girls’ vehicle. An officer came out and fired two shots at the suspect. He was taken to RIH “alert.” Girls have minor injuries. Officer not hurt. @wpri12 https://t.co/wv5XYZyUG2 pic.twitter.com/A3ALJFfnFf — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) October 13, 2023

Police immediately rendered first aid and transported him to Rhode Island Hospital. Lynch said the man was alert at the time, but his current status is unknown.

“I have to credit the sergeant, his actions were heroic, and these two young ladies could have fallen into a difficult demise situation based on the surroundings so the sergeant’s actions were definitely heroic and assisted in saving these two ladies,” Lynch said.

The two girls suffered minor injuries and the sergeant was not injured.

Bristol police do have body cameras but Lynch said the desk sergeant was on administrative duty at the time so he did not have his camera on.

There is surveillance footage outside the station that captured the incident which Lynch said they will be reviewing.

“For the fourth year in a row we have been the safest town in Rhode Island and just last year we became the safest college town in the United States of America so we work very hard, this is a very professional police department and yes, it’s certainly a chaotic situation,” Lynch said.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Rhode Island State Police are involved in the investigation.

Lynch said they will have a further statement on the incident later Friday morning.