BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are asking the public for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole a boat.

Surveillance video captured the two suspects walking around the Bristol Harbor Marina shortly before the theft on March 26 around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the boat was later recovered at a marina in Barrington, close to Riverside.

Anyone who knows these suspects or has any information is asked to call Bristol police at (401) 253-7766. You can also send a Tip411 or call the anonymous tip line at (401) 254-2229.