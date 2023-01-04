BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they have identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week in Bristol.

Surveillance footage showed a white Ford truck with a flatbed trailer slam into a parked SUV on Bay View Avenue before driving off toward Wood Street.

Shortly after Bristol police posted the video on their Facebook page, several anonymous tips led officers to a possible suspect.

On Tuesday, police found a 2017 white Ford F-350 pickup truck and trailer at a Portsmouth residence that had damage consistent with hitting the parked car.

The damage along with other evidence linked the truck and trailer to the hit-and-run incident, police added.

The owner of the truck, who has not been identified, will be cited for several traffic offenses.