Bristol police investigating after ‘White Boy Summer’ stickers found downtown

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate reports of concerning stickers being posted in town.

The first report came in on Saturday, according to police, when a person walking on Hope Street said they saw a sticker with a discriminatory connotation on the window of the Rogers Free Library.

The sticker said “White Boy Summer” and appears to have a photo of Adolf Hitler in the background.

The caller removed the sticker and turned it over to police.

Later that day, police said they received a second report of a concerning sticker on a mailbox outside of the U.S. Post Office on Hope Street. It was identical to the one found at the library, according to police.

Patrol officers then canvassed the downtown area and found four additional stickers posted in the area of Independence Park. Police said they have all since been removed.

Detectives located video footage of two possible suspects and released screenshots on Tuesday.

Bristol police said they’re now working with the Warren Police Department to find out if a similar incident they’re investigating is connected to the stickers in Bristol.

The department has also contacted the civil rights unit of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office to review the case as a possible hate crime incident.

Anyone with information about the stickers or possible suspects is urged to call Bristol detectives at (401) 253-7766. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (401) 254-2229 or through Tip 411.