BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol Police Department is offering its residents a new tool to help keep their children safe.

The fingerprint ID kit contains basic identifying information about a child that can be given to police quickly if they go missing.

Every day, 2,000 children are reported missing. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said “the first two hours after a child is abducted are the most critical.”

Police said the system, called EZ Child ID, has worked directly with the National MasoniCHIP Foundation in developing the software.

Sgt. Ricardo Mourato said the reason they got this new system is because the old one was very outdated.

The system includes a digital fingerprint analysis software package to “make sure all the necessary ‘points’ on a fingerprint are obtained,” according to the police department.

“If they go missing briefly, [parents] can instantly email the child’s photo, height, weight, even a video of the child speaking so they can see a video of the child in real action,” he said.

The system gets all of the vital information required by the Amber Alert system.

Candice DaCosta, who lives in Bristol, tells 12 News her father passed away more than two years ago from Alzheimer’s disease and wishes this system was available when her father was alive.

DaCosta would call the police about two times a week looking for him.

“To have this app on a telephone is amazing, because you can just hit the app and all of my dad’s information would have shown up,” she said.

Police said no information from is saved on the computer. All of the data is permanently erased and the parent or caregiver is the only person who keeps their child’s information either on an app or flash drive.