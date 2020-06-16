Bristol man runs for 24 hours straight to raise money for RI Food Bank

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ This wasn’t your normal everyday jog.

This one was a little bit longer, 24 hours long in fact, and an incredible 79.16 miles.

“I got to the end and obviously was very tired and there were points I thought about quitting,” Bristol resident Nick Williams said.

But he didn’t quit.

Williams decided he needed to do something that would get people’s attention in order to donate to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite not training and a recent hernia surgery, he said running for 24 hours seemed like a good idea.

“We thought, ‘Who needs help right now?’ so we thought, ‘Let’s help Rhode Islanders affected by COVID-19,’ something flashy to generate a buzz and get people’s attention,” Williams explained. “So I decided to run really far and just went with it and people liked the idea, they thought it was crazy.”

The Bishop Hendricken product and recent Naval Academy graduate started in East Providence and finished in Newport, along the way traversing most of the East Bay.

Williams had a Forrest Gump-type following with friends constantly jumping in to keep him company. One friend even ran an entire marathon with him.

“There were very few moments by myself which made it easier,” he said.