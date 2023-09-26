BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol man accused of killing his grandmother and stealing her valuables more than six years ago has pleaded guilty, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Raymond Paiva IV, 30, was convicted last Thursday on charges stemming from the February 2017 murder of 62-year-old Eudora Gustafson.

Neronha said Paiva smothered his grandmother with a pillow inside her Sowams Drive home shortly after his grandfather left to go to work.

Paiva then pried two rings off of his grandmother’s fingers before rummaging through a safe in her bedroom, where he stole additional jewelry and rare half-dollar coins. He also took his grandmother’s checkbook before leaving the house.

Neronha said Paiva forged a check and tried to cash it at a nearby bank but was unsuccessful. He then sold his grandmother’s jewelry at a pawn shop in North Providence and used that money to buy heroin in Providence.

Paiva and his girlfriend Selena Martinez, who has also been charged in connection with Gustafson’s death, were arrested following a brief police pursuit through the capital city. Both were shot and injured by two officers after crashing on Branch Avenue.

Martinez’s trial is slated to begin on Nov. 14, according to court records. Paiva is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3.