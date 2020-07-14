Bristol man dies after being pulled from the water at Tiverton beach

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Bristol man has died after collapsing into the water at Grinnell’s Beach Monday afternoon, according to Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones.

Jones tells Eyewitness News the 50-year-old man was visiting the beach with his girlfriend when witnesses saw him staggering while walking into the water.

Shortly thereafter, witnesses said the man fell into the water and did not resurface. At that point, Jones said several people went into the water and pulled the man, who was unresponsive, to shore.

The man was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River where Jones said he was later pronounced dead.

Jones said the man’s cause of death has not yet been determined.