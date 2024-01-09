BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A kennel in Bristol may lose its license after a dog in its care was killed by another dog back in August, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

Milo, a chihuahua-pug mix, was staying at Leader of the Pack when he was attacked by another dog just two hours before his family was supposed to pick him up.

The police report obtained by 12 News says a kennel employee was preparing the dogs’ morning meals while the dogs were outside together. When the employee turned around, she saw another dog had Milo by the throat.

The employee immediately separated the dogs and rushed to Milo’s aid, but it was too late, the report said.

The DEM said it issued a notice of violation in September to the kennel’s owner, Tina Leocadio.

Milo was 11 years old when he was killed by another dog at Leader of the Pack. (Photo: Stephen and Joy Quigley)

The notice says that an authorized inspector with the DEM arrived unannounced at Leader of the Pack to inspect the Metacom Avenue facility and interview an employee.

The inspector found the dog that attacked Milo was roughly twice his size and there was no line of sight between the dogs and the employee, according to the notice.

It’s alleged that the kennel violated three sections of the Animal Care Regulations, as listed in the notice:

“Dogs occupying the same enclosure shall be behaviorally compatible.” “All dogs must be exercised in behaviorally compatible groups.” “All dogs must be observed for the entire time that they are being exercised. An adult person who is sufficiently capable of maintaining order and avoiding any conflict between individual dogs must observe dogs that are being exercised together.”

The violations resulted in a $2,000 fine. The DEM said in these types of cases, a respondent can ask for a hearing, pay the fine or negotiate a settlement.

The RISPCA held a vicious dog hearing in September for the dog that attacked Milo, and the dog was eventually returned to its owners. The agency said “no determination of viciousness could be made as there were no witnesses to the incident.”

In December, DEM spokesperson Mike Healey told 12 News the department had still not heard from Leocadio and were beginning the process of revoking her license to operate the kennel.

12 News was able to get in touch with Leocadio on Jan. 2, who disputed the violation notice and said she planned to appeal.

“If the dogs are not compatible, why are there pictures of them together?” she asked.

“These are incidents that can happen to anyone,” she added. “We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong.”

Leocadio also said she’s made no changes to the kennel since it was approved by the DEM and questioned why she was issued a license in the first place if there was a problem.

According to Leocadio, she is currently in the process of handing over her business.

“I gave up my dream because of this,” she said.

In response to Leocadio’s claims, Healey said, “we appreciate the chance to comment, but must decline. Because the respondent has chosen to respond to [12 News’] questions rather than our enforcement action four months ago, our commenting could jeopardize her due process rights in the legal proceeding to determine how she should be held accountable.”

“The one thing we will say is that we regard one dog killing another dog as definitive proof that the two dogs were not compatible,” Healey continued.