BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol firefighters rushed to a fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a home on William Street.

The fire was first reported shortly after 9 a.m., with smoke billowing from the front of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames by about 10 a.m. but the home appeared to be heavily damaged.

No word at this time on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.