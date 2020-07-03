Bristol flag ceremony honoring first responders met by protestors

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Around one hundred people gathered in Bristol Friday morning for a flag-raising ceremony honoring first responders, both for and against it.

The group “Bristol County Concerned Citizens” moved forward with their plan to hold a march, ceremony and flag-raising to honor first responders after it was approved by the Bristol Town Council earlier this week.

While the flag was being raised, supporters of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement began to kneel in protest.

Supporters of the BLM movement kneel in protest as the flag is raised.

Shortly after the flag was up, several conversations between thee two groups were seen, mostly peaceful, but some turned heated.

Many BLM supporters told Eyewitness News they are thankful for their first responders but disagree with the concerned citizens group that organized this.

Others say they came out for different reasons and some are questioning the timing of this.

In June, the Bristol Town Council approved a BLM flag to fly over Town Hall.

One council member says they have been planning this for “quite some time” adding this [first responders flag] is not in response to that flag.

The first responders flag will be flown over Independence Park for two weeks.