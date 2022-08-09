BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Bristol are hard at work responding to at least two lightning strikes in town.

Crews are working to knock down a fire on Metacom Avenue, which officials believe was caused by a lightning strike.

#NOW A portion of Metacom Ave in #Bristol is shut down, as firefighters respond to a reported house fire.



Officials tell 12 News it was caused by lightning — one of a handful of calls they’ve responded to following strong storms that moved through this evening. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/4OQmcBliMn — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) August 9, 2022

The resident of a home on Valley Street also claims lightning hit the chimney and sent bricks flying.

The incidents happened as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the region Tuesday afternoon.

There have been multiple lightning strikes in Bristol. Firefighters are on Metacom Ave. working a fire across from the Veterans Home (and near fire headquarters) from a lightning strike https://t.co/3Rt7Pabaub — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) August 9, 2022

Lightning strikes a chimney on Valley Drive in Bristol. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pdLciCGncN — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) August 9, 2022