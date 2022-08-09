BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Bristol are hard at work responding to at least two lightning strikes in town.

Crews are working to knock down a fire on Metacom Avenue, which officials believe was caused by a lightning strike.

The resident of a home on Valley Street also claims lightning hit the chimney and sent bricks flying.

The incidents happened as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the region Tuesday afternoon.

12 News has a crew on the scene working to gather more information. Stick with us for updates.

Weather Updates Where You Are: Get the Pinpoint Weather 12 App for your customized forecast »