BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Bristol are hard at work responding to at least two lightning strikes in town.
Crews are working to knock down a fire on Metacom Avenue, which officials believe was caused by a lightning strike.
The resident of a home on Valley Street also claims lightning hit the chimney and sent bricks flying.
The incidents happened as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the region Tuesday afternoon.
