BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A custodian at an elementary school in Bristol is being honored by the Bristol-Warren School Committee Monday night.

Bobby Santos has worked at Guiteras School for the past five years and helps supervise lunch in the cafeteria. Luckily, he was standing in the right place at the right time last month.

The child signaled they were choking and a teacher in the cafeteria was alarmed and yelled out for help.

Santos, who graduated from Bristol High School in 1990, quickly responded and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

“It was at least 60 seconds and he was having trouble breathing as I was giving the Heimlich you could hear there was no air coming out,” he recalled. “Eventually he ended up breathing and I was relieved, happy, and he was happy.”

School officials say they are looking forward to honoring his quick thinking and heroic actions.

“I’m not a hero or anything I’m just a human being that cares about people and that is all it is,” he said.

Santos will be honored at 7 p.m. at Mt. Hope High School.