Bristol 4th of July parade still on, but smaller

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration in the country will still go on but with some adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bristol Fourth of July Committee released a statement Thursday saying members voted unanimously during a Zoom meeting Wednesday night to downsize the parade and reschedule the events throughout the summer.

“There have been times over its 235-year history when the celebration has had to be modified; however, the Patriotic Exercises have always taken place,” the statement read. “We are now facing a time of uncertainty and must make the best plan possible with the flexibility of changes as needed.”

The concert series will begin on Aug. 23 and end with the Last Night Concert on Aug. 30.

With states of emergency and executive orders from the federal government and Gov. Gina Raimondo still in place, organizers said they’ll be prioritizing the health, safety and wellbeing of the community when making their final decision.

“We realize that we live in a world that expects an instant response, but in this situation, we have to hope for the best and be patient,” the statement continued. “On behalf of the Bristol Fourth of July Committee, please stay safe, and be well.”

