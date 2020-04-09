12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Bristol 4th of July parade still on, but smaller

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bristol fourth_188726

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration in the country will still go on but with some adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bristol Fourth of July Committee released a statement Thursday saying members voted unanimously during a Zoom meeting Wednesday night to downsize the parade and reschedule the events throughout the summer.

“There have been times over its 235-year history when the celebration has had to be modified; however, the Patriotic Exercises have always taken place,” the statement read. “We are now facing a time of uncertainty and must make the best plan possible with the flexibility of changes as needed.”

The concert series will begin on Aug. 23 and end with the Last Night Concert on Aug. 30.

With states of emergency and executive orders from the federal government and Gov. Gina Raimondo still in place, organizers said they’ll be prioritizing the health, safety and wellbeing of the community when making their final decision.

“We realize that we live in a world that expects an instant response, but in this situation, we have to hope for the best and be patient,” the statement continued. “On behalf of the Bristol Fourth of July Committee, please stay safe, and be well.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • *New Time* 5:30 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com