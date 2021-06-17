Bristol 4th of July parade route lines repainted red, white, and blue

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of Bristol is getting ready for the historic Fourth of July parade that is just two and a half weeks away.

The red, white, and blue stripes that mark the parade route are repainted every year because it’s water-based paint, unlike the traditional street paint.

The state puts the project out to bid and pays the company to do the painting. One color is put down at a time and Wednesday night crews began with white, with Thursday night being blue.

Hope and High streets in the town are the only place in the entire country that is legally allowed to have patriotic tri-colored stripes all year round.

“The town had I believe approached Senator Chafee and he worked with the federal highway administration to get an exemption just for Hope Street in Bristol,” state traffic safety engineer Steve Pristalwa said.

The Beach House is one of the first restaurants on the parade route and 12 News spoke with the general manager there about what the painting of the street lines signifies.

“It means summer’s here, we’re getting ready for our peak season, an influx of people coming into the town of Bristol,” Eric Shapiro said. “Excited to have our outdoor bar here open, excited to just see people again without masks on.”

This year, the Fourth of July lands on a Sunday so the parade will be on Monday. It steps off at 10:30 a.m.