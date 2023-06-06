BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — America’s Oldest Continuous Fourth of July Celebration is just weeks away.

Bristol has announced details for this year’s Fourth of July events, which kick off every year on Flag Day — June 14.

The Concert Series will start Tuesday, June 20 with the 88th Army Band. There will be concerts every night at Independence Park through July 2.

The Rockwell Amusements Carnival on the Town Common opens a few days later on Saturday, June 23, and runs through Tuesday, July 4.

Patriotic Exercises take place on July 4 at 8:30 a.m. before the famous two-and-a-half mile-long parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.