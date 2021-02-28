Bristol 4th of July Committee planning for full parade, celebration

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol 4th of July Committee announced on Sunday that it is moving forward with plans for a full celebration.

The group says it is planning everything; parade, concerts, fireworks, and family events — but will adjust and adapt if necessary.

Fireworks are scheduled for Sunday, July 4, with the parade happening on the following day on July 5.

Due to COVID-19, the traditional parade was scaled back last year to a vehicle procession that lasted about thirty minutes.

You can learn more about the nation’s oldest fourth of July celebration on the committee’s official website.