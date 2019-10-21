Bridge sections of bike path to close for replacement

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The bridges that carry the East Bay Bike Path over the Barrington and Palmer Rivers will have to be closed to get replaced, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) said Monday. The closures will begin on Friday, Nov. 1.

The wooden-deck bridges carrying sections of the bike path have become structurally deficient, the agencies said in a joint news release. The bridges date back to 1900, having been built for the Providence, Warren and Bristol Railroad.

Once those sections of the bridges are closed, bicyclists will be instructed to get off their bikes and walk them over the bridges using the pedestrian sidewalks.

Thanks to a significant amendment to the state’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), the funding for replacement was moved up by three years. $10 million has been set aside for the project. Design work is expected to begin soon and run into next year.