NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman whose wedding day ended with a brawl outside of a Newport restaurant was sentenced to more than a year of probation.

Kylie Swain, 28, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Swain was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 25 hours of community service. She must also pay a $400 fine plus court costs.

Olivia Costello also pleaded no contest to a number of charges, including simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction. She was sentenced to 25 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus court costs.

Costello’s sentence includes a one-year filing, meaning the charges will be wiped from her record so long as she stays out of trouble.

Swain and Costello were arrested during a brawl with officers outside The Landing in Bowen’s Wharf back in September, during which an officer was violently assaulted.

Four other members of the wedding party were also arrested and are facing felony charges. Their cases are still pending.