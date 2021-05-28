Boots on the Ground returns to Fort Adams

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After it was forced to shift online last year due to the pandemic, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s annual Boots on the Ground display is picking up right where it left off.

The display, which features 7,000 pairs of combat boots adorned with American flags and name placards, honors the men and women who lost their lives in the Global War on Terror.

The memorial will be open throughout Memorial Day weekend. The public can visit the memorial at Fort Adams State Park between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.