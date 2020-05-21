Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial goes virtual to honor fallen service members

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) to cancel its 5th Annual Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, the organization had to find a different way to honor those who gave their lives in service of our country.

On Thursday, OSDRI released a video presentation featuring the 29 Rhode Islanders who have been killed in the line of duty during the Global War on Terror, along with a call to action for military members and veterans, along with their families and friends.

OSDRI Director of Development Dee DeQuattro said the goal is to remind everyone about the sacrifices of our service members and the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“We are calling on the public to help us flood the internet with photographs of our fallen heroes or photographs of themselves or their family members visiting the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial in years past and use the #BOTG and tag Operation Stand Down Rhode Island,” she said.

In years past, OSDRI would put thousands of pairs of military boots with flags and name placards on display to represent every U.S. service member killed overseas since 9/11.

This year’s event, which cannot be held due to restrictions on large gatherings, would’ve featured 6,995 sets of boots, including 39 new ones. The names of those fallen service members are included in the video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 11:30 a.m. – New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Briefing on reopening economy
  • 1;00 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com