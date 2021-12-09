Body pulled from water in Bristol; police investigating possible link to Prudence Island search

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the water in Bristol Thursday afternoon.

The Bristol Police Department confirmed the body was found near the Lobster Pot restaurant on Hope Street and has since been removed.

The person has not been identified, but police said they’ve contacted Portsmouth detectives in case it turns out to be the woman who went overboard from the Prudence Island ferry earlier this week.

The place where the body was recovered is near where the U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for the missing woman.