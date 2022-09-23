BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews rescued a boater after a vessel sank during Thursday’s storm, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

The Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force was activated after the department received reports of a boat sinking near the northern end of the Sakonnet River.

The department described the search and rescue efforts as “difficult” due to the poor weather conditions.

Eventually, the task force spotted “a debris field that included large parts of a boat” while searching the southwest side of Spar Island in Mount Hope Bay.

The task force then heard a person yelling for help from the water. That person was rescued from the water and brought to land for evaluation.

The department said that person was the only one aboard the boat when it sank.