BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A 23-foot catamaran caught fire on Tuesday then began to sink in Mount Hope Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel was partially submerged as of 5:15 p.m.

One person was on board at the time and was saved by a good Samaritan, according to the Coast Guard. There were no injuries.

The Coast Guard said they don’t have a salvage plan for the vessel yet, but they’ll continue to monitor the situation.