Black Lives Matter RI holds peaceful protest in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Black Lives Matter Rhode Island held a protest in Newport Saturday demanding justice for George Floyd.

Hundreds filled the area outside the courthouse in downtown Newport after marching from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The Black Lives Matter RI peaceful protest has started in Newport at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. pic.twitter.com/qvkJoqtcsF — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) June 6, 2020

The peaceful protest was just one of many rallies happening in Southern New England, and came just one day after an unprecedented crowd of thousands took to the streets of Providence.

Newport Mayor Jamie Bova was among those who marched. She credited the community coming together for Saturday’s successful turnout.

“I think this is really a tough time for a lot of people cause we’re mourning the loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade. We’re mourning the loss of those lives, but I also think people are feeling really energized in a way that we can actually get some things done and push things forward,” Bova said.

Note: Black Lives Matter Rhode Island is not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter national organization.