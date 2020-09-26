Black Lives Matter protest held in Barrington

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters continue to rally against a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

On Saturday morning, at least a dozen people came together for a peaceful protest outside Barrington’s Public Safety building.

Protester Jasmine Bright said the verdict didn’t come as a surprise, which is what upset her most. “I should have been expecting a different ruling, I should have been expecting that he would have gotten the charge of murder, because that’s what happened, Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home where she was supposed to be safe,” she said.

Demonstrators held signs and engaged with passing traffic — some drivers honked their horn back in support.

Saturday’s demonstration was organized by Black Lives Matter Rhode Island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour