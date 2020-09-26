Black Lives Matter protest held in Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters continue to rally against a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

On Saturday morning, at least a dozen people came together for a peaceful protest outside Barrington’s Public Safety building.

Protester Jasmine Bright said the verdict didn’t come as a surprise, which is what upset her most. “I should have been expecting a different ruling, I should have been expecting that he would have gotten the charge of murder, because that’s what happened, Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home where she was supposed to be safe,” she said.

Demonstrators held signs and engaged with passing traffic — some drivers honked their horn back in support.

Saturday’s demonstration was organized by Black Lives Matter Rhode Island.