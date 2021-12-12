Bike Newport holds annual ‘Holiday Bike Giveaway’

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Bike Newport held its annual Holiday Bike Giveaway on Sunday, handing out 100 refurbished bicycles to local children.

Each year, the group partners with Claiborne Pell Elementary School to provide free bikes to students and this year was no different.

All the bikes were donated by the community and repaired by members of Bike Newport.

Organizers said the the pandemic has made holding the giveaway more challenging, but together they made it happen.

“The demand for bikes along with all the shipping challenges meant no new bikes were reaching us,” Executive Dir. Bari Freeman said. “So the bikes were empty. We collected from the community, restored, repaired and distributed 660 bicycles since the pandemic started.”

This is the fifth year the event has been held.

You can learn more about Bike Newport and ways to get involved on their website.