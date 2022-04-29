MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are warning about a scam targeting senior citizens in the area.

A caller pretending to be a law enforcement official tells victims that a family member is in need of bail money. Middletown police said at least one resident has fallen victim to the scam, giving thousands of dollars to a “courier” sent by the caller.

Police are advising anyone who receives a call like that to verify the phone number and educate family members about the potential scam.

Middletown police and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating.