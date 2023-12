NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The snack bar and carousel at Easton’s Beach in Newport are set to be demolished.

According to a Newport Communications Officer, both buildings have been deemed unsafe and need to be taken down as soon as possible due to infrastructure issues.

Former Newport Mayor Jeanne Napolitano says that the cost of replacement for the damage is beyond the bonding capacity of Newport voters.

As for now, the immediate plan is to save and relocate the carousel in the next few months.