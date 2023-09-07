JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Another new charity license plate is about to appear on Rhode Island roadways.

The R.I. Department of Revenue announced those who signed up to get plates depicting the Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown can pick them up on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Beavertail Lighthouse Museum.

The revenue from the plates will go toward the museum.

Residents need to bring one form of identification: a copy of their current vehicle registration, a photo ID, or their old license plates.

Those who can’t make it to the museum that day can pick up their plates at the Cranston DMV.

The DMV noted it no longer mails license plates or requires residents to turn in their old ones.

Visit the DMV’s website to view and order charity plates.