Beach parking lots fill up fast on hot, humid Sunday

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A risk of moderate to severe rip currents didn’t keep people from heading for the Rhode Island coast on a hot and humid Sunday.

Powerful waves crashed ashore at South Shore Beach in Little Compton, much to the delight of swimmers and boogie boarders looking to cool off as lifeguards kept a close watch.

“Definitely a little bit of an undertow,” town resident Jeannie Flowers said. “If anybody’s swimming this weekend or in the next few days, I would be careful.”

But that was if people even got onto the beach. By mid-morning, drivers were greeted with a sign about a mile from the entrance that the parking lot was closed.

South Shore Beach in Little Compton is currently closed to cars. It’s reached capacity early on due to social distancing guidelines. We came down here to talk about the rip current, but turns out, we have much more to discuss now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/znItGx0JCT — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) July 12, 2020

All of Rhode Island’s state beaches hit their parking limits by mid-day, according to RIParks.com.

The restrictions were put in place in an effort to limit crowding at the beaches.

“I see a lot of big groups coming and I don’t think they’re respecting other people’s space,” Flowers added. “I’ve actually seen a mother with a few children get up and leave because another group has come and been right next to them.”

In addition to keeping a safe distance from other social groups, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management urges beachgoers to have a face covering handy in case you find your self within six feet of others.