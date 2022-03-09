BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington United Veterans Council tells 12 News they’re disappointed that the town has decide to take over planning this year’s Memorial Day Parade.

The Barrington Town Council recently voted to direct the town manager to plan the parade earlier this week.

“It’s a solemn day where we honor those who have fallen for our country, but also a day to celebrate the beginning of summer,” Town Council President Michael Carroll said at the meeting.

Frank Dulchinos, president of the Barrington United Veterans Council, tells 12 News he’s unsure why the parade was even on the agenda this week, but figured it had to do with its potential big return. The annual event was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

But to his surprise, that’s not what the Barrington Town Council discussed.

Dulchinos said that was shocking, because part of the reason his organization exists is to plan events honoring the town’s veterans, including the parade.

“I’ve been personally organizing and running the parade for the last seven years, and I’ve been involved with the veterans group for the last nine years,” he said. “The last seven years, we’ve worked autonomously.”

The organization has been running the parade since 1954, and Dulchinos said he doesn’t understand the sudden change in plans.

Neither do some of the group’s members.

“We believe that Memorial Day is a solemn holiday and it’s to honor those who gave the last full measure, they gave their life for this country,” member Frank Santoro said. “I have a son who is a Marine. He’s deployed over in Europe right now … This is important.”

Santoro said their concern is that, if the event isn’t run by veterans, it won’t be done in a respectful or appropriate manner.

Some of those worries were made clear to the Barrington Town Council meeting on Monday night.

“I certainly don’t think that we are asking to remove responsibility from the United Veterans Council, this would really just be run by our town manager to make sure that it’s coordinated,” Carroll explained.

The veterans tell 12 News they plan on running their own events on Memorial Day to pay respects to the local men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

In an email to 12 news Wednesday night, Carroll said the master of ceremonies for the parade will be a commander in the United States Navy.

“Out manager is forming a parade committee and has invited members of a local veterans group to be part of the committee,” Carroll said, referencing the United Veterans Council. “We look forward to honoring those who have died for our country.”

Some members of the organization said they want no part in the parade if it is run by the town, and they plan to organize their own events instead.