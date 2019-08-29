Barrington to kick off school year in style

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Barrington is preparing to kick off the school year in style, after unveiling the brand new $68-million middle school during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

Barrington Superintendent Michael Messore spoke to Eyewitness News about the upcoming school year and how excited the community is.

The new facility replaces the decades-old middle school, offering a stadium seat theater, top-of-the-line security systems and class technology rivaling many college campuses.

Students in Barrington return to schools Tuesday, Sept. 3.